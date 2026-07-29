Modine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $73.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $874.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $875.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

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