Mettler-Toledo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $232.9…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $232.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $11.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.78 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $12 to $12.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $47.15 to $47.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD

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