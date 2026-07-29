Meta Platforms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.85 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $6.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.10 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $60.8 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

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