Meritage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.6…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.6 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.4 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTH

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