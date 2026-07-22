Medpace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $121.4 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $121.4 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.08 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $707.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.5 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $17.25 to $17.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion.

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