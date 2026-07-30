MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $130.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be $2.98.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.93 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $9.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $18.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.