Manpower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.5 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.68 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN

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