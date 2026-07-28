Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $50.4 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $50.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $297.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $287.4 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.44 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANH

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