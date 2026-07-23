Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.84 billion.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.84 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $7.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.22 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $20.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.43 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $29.95 to $30.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $79.75 billion to $81.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

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