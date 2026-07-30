Lloyds: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.1 billion in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.1 billion in its second quarter.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $7.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.3 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

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