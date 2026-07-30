LKQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $136 million.…

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $136 million.

The Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKQ

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