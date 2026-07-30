Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $294.4 million.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $7.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.53 billion.

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