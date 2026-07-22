Liberty Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43.1 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

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