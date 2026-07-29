Lennox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $269 million.…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $269 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $7.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.63 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $23 to $24 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LII

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