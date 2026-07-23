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Lazard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 6:44 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $807.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $786.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $772.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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