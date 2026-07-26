Law School Visits: What to Look For

Choosing a prospective law school will always be a leap of faith, as you can never foresee what your experience…

Choosing a prospective law school will always be a leap of faith, as you can never foresee what your experience will be like there.

That said, you don’t have to fly blind. A lot can be learned from visiting a school, from the specifics of a school’s offerings to intangibles like its culture and environment.

When to Schedule a Law School Visit

The timing of a law school visit depends on where you are in the process.

As you begin to decide where to apply to law school, summer visits to law schools may elucidate what makes each school unique and what factors matter most to you.

During a fall visit, you may be able to attend classes and speak with students for a first-hand perspective on the law school experience.

If you have already applied, a winter or spring tour can help you decide among the schools you’ve been admitted to, especially when their cost of attendance differs.

In late spring or early summer, visiting law schools that have placed you on the waitlist can inform your letter of continued interest and help you decide how aggressively to pursue admittance.

[Read: What Decisions Do Law Schools Give Applicants?]

Why Visit Law Schools?

Visiting a law school helps in a few ways.

First, it shows interest. Admissions offices track visits and attendance at events, although they tend to care less about demonstrated interest than their undergraduate counterparts.

Of course, admissions officers understand that applicants are busy and may be unable to visit in person. This is why they host online and in-person events off campus, as well.

Second, visiting a law school can help you understand what draws you to a specific school, from its campus culture to its clinics, programs and student activities.

These details can help you sincerely articulate your interest in a school in your essays or in an update email after submitting your application.

[Read: When to Expect Law School Decisions]

Third, you may be able to meet with students or admissions officers who can provide valuable insights. Do your research ahead of time and be prepared to ask questions. Making a positive and professional impression can help you build relationships that distinguish you from other applicants.

Finally, if you have already been accepted to a law school, you may be able to schedule an in-person meeting to discuss financing options or request a reconsideration of merit-based scholarships. Sometimes it can be easier to talk through your financial pressures and the tough choices you face.

Should You Tour Every Law School You Apply To?

If you have wisely applied to a wide range of law schools, it would be exhausting and expensive to tour each one.

If touring is impractical, you can glean plenty of information about a law school by browsing its website, researching its public information on LawHub, attending virtual information sessions and law school forums, and talking to students and graduates.

[Read: How to Pick the Right Law School]

What to Look Out For

Whether you are a prospective applicant or an accepted applicant, visiting a law school can give you an incomparable feel for a place. Law school location matters — for your career, your social life and your mental health.

Where you attend law school may change the course of your life. Visiting can give you a sense of the campus, the surrounding community and even the climate and local culture.

Campus tours and information sessions can be one-sided, so pay attention to other signs. Check out the libraries and facilities. Stroll around the neighborhood. Browse bulletin boards and posted activities. If school is in session, observe how students interact.

Does the school feel big or small? Is it integrated into a larger university or on its own? Does it seem like there’s an active life on campus, or is it more a commuter school?

Do students seem excited about their professors? Are people friendly or more reserved?

Most importantly, how does it feel when you picture yourself there?

The three years it takes to earn a J.D. degree is a long time. Finding a place where you feel like you fit in will help you avoid the risk of dropping out when the going gets tough. It’s worth investing the time to find a law school community that makes you feel comfortable.

More from U.S. News

7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School

Older Law School Applicants: Important Advice to Consider

Where Famous Women Lawyers Went To Law School

Law School Visits: What to Look For originally appeared on usnews.com