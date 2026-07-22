Las Vegas Sands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $346 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS

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