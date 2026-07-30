Labcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $298.7 million.…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $298.7 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.79 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.10 to $18.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH

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