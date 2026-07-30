Kyocera: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOAY) on Thursday reported earnings of $380.1 million in its…

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOAY) on Thursday reported earnings of $380.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The industrial components supplier posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period.

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