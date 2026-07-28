KLA: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.36…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.83 billion, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.26.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAC

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