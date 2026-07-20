Investar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Monday reported net income of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Monday reported net income of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISTR

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