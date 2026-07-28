Innio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MUNICH (AP) — MUNICH (AP) — Innio NV (INIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its second…

MUNICH (AP) — MUNICH (AP) — Innio NV (INIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Munich-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The power generation equipment and services company posted revenue of $937.7 million in the period.

Innio expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INIO

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