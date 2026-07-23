Infosys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENGALURU, India (AP) — BENGALURU, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $819…

BENGALURU, India (AP) — BENGALURU, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $819 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bengaluru, India-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.12 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFY

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