Independent Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBCP

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