Illinois Tool Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $815…

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $815 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.84.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.18 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $11.35 to $11.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITW

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