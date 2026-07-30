Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $110 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on H at https://www.zacks.com/ap/H

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