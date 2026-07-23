Huntington Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $727 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $727 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.86 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

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