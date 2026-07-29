Humana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $694 million. The…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $694 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $5.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.22 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $40.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.89 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.65 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM

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