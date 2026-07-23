How to Prepare for a Natural Disaster: Ultimate Survival Guide

According to the World Meteorological Organization, over the past 50 years, a disaster related to weather, climate or water hazard…

According to the World Meteorological Organization, over the past 50 years, a disaster related to weather, climate or water hazard has occurred somewhere in the world every single day, causing $202 million in daily losses. While advancements in early warning systems have driven down mortality rates, natural disasters are not distant risks, but active threats to communities.

This comprehensive guide breaks down expert-approved emergency protocols, essential supply lists and localized risk factors to safeguard your household before, during and after a crisis.

[READ: How to Build a DIY First Aid Kit]

The Core Foundations of Preparedness

Because catastrophic events can strike with little to no warning, families must proactively determine what they need to remain safe and self-sufficient, says Stephanie Fox, national spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

“Two of the most important items you can keep in your home are your go-kit and stay-at-home kit,” Fox says.

Historically, emergency agencies recommended having 72 hours worth of supplies on hand in case of a crisis. However, with increasing recovery and response times, families should prepare supplies to sustain themselves for up to two weeks, says Jonathan Sury, senior staff associate at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness.

The emergency go-kit

A go-kit is a mobile emergency supply set designed for evacuations. The American Red Cross recommends packing these items in easily transportable, waterproof bags:

1. Water. One gallon per person, per day.

2. Food. Non-perishable, easy-to-prepare and something that accommodates dietary restrictions or allergies.

3. Lighting and communication. Flashlight with extra batteries, and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

4. Medical. First aid kit, minimum seven-day supply of prescription medications and medical devices.

5. Tools. Multi-purpose tools that can be used to repair or create necessary structural help. These tools need to be compact, durable and versatile enough to handle cutting, prying and temporary structural repair. Good examples include pliers, wire cutters, screwdrivers, knife, adjustable crescent wrench, spade and pry bar.

6. Sanitation. Personal hygiene items, tampons, wet wipes, etc.

7. Power. Portable backup power banks and device chargers.

8. Critical documentation. Personal documents, including medication lists, proof of address, lease/title to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies stored in a waterproof container.

9. Cash. Physical cash for if ATMs or card readers fail.

10. Pet Supplies. Leashes, carriers, food and water, litter and a photo with your pet to prove ownership if separated.

The stay-at-home kit

For scenarios where you must isolate at home, Fox advises maintaining a more robust version of the go-kit. This inventory should feature identical core items but scaled to sustain every member of the household for at least two weeks.

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Prepare for power outages

Loss of power can happen for a variety of reasons during storms and earthquakes.

Consider the following to be prepared:

— Backup generator to be used when the power goes out; be sure to have proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning — do not run a generator in an enclosed area like a basement or crawl space

— If the power goes out, keep your refrigerator closed; it can keep things cool for up to 4 hours if left unopened

— If you have medications that need to be refrigerated, have a battery-powered cooling option available

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Evacuation vs. Sheltering in Place

When local emergency management officials issue a mandatory evacuation order, leave immediately, Fox says.

Sury agrees, saying you should always take evacuation orders as seriously as possible.

“The decisions that go into making mandatory evacuation orders are not light,” Sury says. “There are a lot of behind-the-scenes factors that go into making those decisions. There might be property damage, but the goal is to protect human life, reduce injury, reduce loss to friends, family members and the community.”

He also says there may be times you decide to evacuate even if an evacuation order is not issued.

“If somebody is anticipating that there may be a risk in their community, and they have the time to evacuate in a way that is safe, preemptively doing so is erring on the side of caution,” Sury says.

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Survival Protocols for 6 Types of Natural Disasters

Earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes, severe winter storms, hurricanes and floods are all natural disasters that can impact the United States. If you live in an area where these disasters are possible, it’s important to know what to do and what you should have prepared for when they strike.

Earthquakes

Survival protocol

— Indoors. Immediately drop to your hands and knees and cover your head and neck with your arms. Stay away from windows and stay near interior walls. Know the safest place in your home – typically an interior room without windows or many unsecured objects — to be when an earthquake occurs.

— In bed. Stay there. Cover your head and neck with a pillow.

— Outdoors. Move to a clear, open area away from buildings, streetlights, trees and power lines. Drop to the ground and cover your head and neck.

— Driving. Pull over safely to an open area. Avoid overpasses, bridges and power lines. Remain inside the vehicle until shaking stops.

— Mobility impaired. If you use a wheelchair or walker, lock your wheels and remain seated until shaking stops. If you cannot drop, brace yourself, protecting your head and neck.

“We want to be away from windows, typically near interior walls and even low to the ground,” says Sury. “That’s a conversation that needs to happen at the household level: ‘Where is the safest place?'”

For those in areas prone to earthquakes, the Red Cross recommends having an earthquake kit on-hand that includes whistles, sturdy shoes, flashlights, glasses and an N-95 mask to protect yourself from inhaling harmful dust and debris. The kit should be kept by your bed in the case an earthquake occurs at night.

The aftermath checklistSury says after an earthquake you should:

1. Expect aftershocks. These are smaller tremors following the main quake. Make sure to stay in a safe place after the initial shaking to help protect you from hazards caused by aftershocks.

2. Turn off the gas. Earthquakes can cause gas lines to crack and break. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, shut off the main valve and exit the premises.

3. Structural inspection. Look for cracks, shifting foundations or compromised supports to ensure your home is safe from structural damage caused by the earthquake.

Wildfires

Survival protocolThe most important information will come from the local government, who will inform you whether you should evacuate or stay in your home, Sury says.

— Preemptive evacuation. Evacuate early if you need extra support to leave, have health conditions that could be exacerbated by smoke, require access to electricity for medical devices or to store medication, or would just feel more comfortable evacuating early, Fox says.

— Air quality. Ensure your go-kit contains N-95 masks to filter out dangerous air pollutants caused by smoke.

— Home defense. Close windows and doors, shut off the gas and turn off air conditioning systems.

Tornadoes

Survival protocol

In regions where tornadoes are possible, it’s important to monitor weather alerts during storms so you are aware in the case a tornado forms.

— In a house or building. Immediately move to the lowest level possible, ideally a basement or storm cellar. If unavailable, seek shelter in a small, windowless interior room on the lowest floor. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible.

— In a mobile home or RV. Evacuate immediately. These structures offer little protection against tornadoes and strong winds. Plan ahead by finding a sturdy building to seek shelter in until the threat has passed.

Post-impact hazardsOnce a tornado has passed and officials say it is safe, exercise extreme caution when leaving the shelter. Avoid entering damaged structures, do not use matches or lighters inside and stay clear of fallen power lines and debris. If you are trapped, cover your mouth with a cloth or mask to avoid breathing in dust.

Severe winter storms

Survival protocolWinter weather emergencies can come in many forms, including snow, ice and extremely cold temperatures, Fox says. They can cause transportation, heat, power and communication disruptions.

— Shelter restrictions. Stay indoors. Assume you will not be able to drive far in your car or go out safely, Sury says.

— Heating. If you live in an area where severe winter storms are possible, ensure you have the following in your home:

— Internal household heating sources

— Unpowered sources of heat (blankets, keeping windows shut)

— Generators (know how to place them safely to prevent carbon monoxide exposure)

If you are stranded in a vehicle, experts recommend:

— Staying inside. Do not leave the car to search for help unless you can see assistance within 100 meters.

— Signaling for help. Fix a bright cloth to your antenna or window and keep lights on.

— Conserving fuel. Run the engine and heater for roughly ten minutes every hour to maintain warmth.

— Mitigating harm. Keep circulation by doing light exercises or stretches, huddle for warmth if traveling with passengers and stay hydrated.

Hypothermia and frostbite – act fast

— Hypothermia. Occurs when your body loses heat faster that it can produce it. Symptoms include shivering, confusion and slurred speech. Seek emergency care immediately and move to warmth if you are exhibiting these symptoms.

— Frostbite. Happens when skin and underlying tissues freeze. Symptoms include numbness and skin discoloration. If you exhibit these symptoms soak the area in warm (not hot) water and seek medical attention.

Hurricanes

Survival protocolHurricanes are unique hazards, because forecasts often provide several days notice, Fox says.

If you are in an area where a hurricane is expected to make landfall, Sury recommends the following:

1. Listen to guidance from officials. Is there an evacuation order?

2. Understand the risks. How long do I have to prepare? How big is the storm?

3. Secure the home. Turn off gas and electricity and put up sandbags or water retention devices.

4. Check on your neighbors. Make sure your neighbors can evacuate safely, and that nobody will be left behind.

5. Have your go-kit ready. For people living in hurricane zones, make sure your go-kit is ready to go in case of an emergency.

If an evacuation order is announced, leave immediately. If you are not in a mandatory evacuation zone, you must decide whether to leave the area, move to higher ground or stay in your home. Expect flooding and high winds that could cause power and water outages.

Floods

Survival protocol

— Stay connected. The first step in making sure you are prepared for a flood is ensuring you can receive alerts, Sury says.

The biggest problems with flood preparedness is if people’s phones are turned off, if they don’t have access to the internet or if they don’t have emergency alerts enabled, he added.

— Seek high ground. If a flash flood warning is issued, seek higher ground immediately, Fox says. Never walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Have your go-kit ready and do not return home until officials say it is safe.

“Just 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock you over, while 12 inches can carry your vehicle away,” Fox says.

— Watch for hazards. Avoid contact with standing floodwater. It can be contaminated with raw sewage, dangerous chemicals, sharp structural debris and displaced wildlife. Do not consume tap water following a flood until your public health department verifies the water has not been contaminated.

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Recovery and Compounding Threats

Natural disasters can be overwhelming, taking a profound mental, emotional, physical and financial toll on those affected. Securing immediate safety is only the first step. Long-term recovery processes require systemically managing a complex web of financial aid, insurance claims and mental health resources.

The reality of compounding disasters

One of the most overlooked aspects of long-term recovery is the modern reality of repetitive, compounding disasters, Fox says.

“Compounding disasters are when more than one disaster is happening, or cascading disasters where one happens right after the other that have really serious consequences,” Sury says. “After Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, there was a second disaster of landslides.”

Communities across the U.S. are experiencing catastrophic events more frequently than before, with some regions facing back-to-back impacts.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, from 2018-2022 there were 18 days on average between billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. compared to an average of 82 days between billion-dollar disasters in the 1980s. Shorter time intervals between disasters mean less time and resources available to respond, recover and prepare for future events.

“That is why planning ahead is so important,” Fox said. “By identifying the resources, supplies and actions your family may need before disaster strikes, you can better protect your loved ones, remain comfortable during an emergency and recover more quickly afterward.”

Immediate relief and shelter

Local and state emergency management offices act as the primary coordinators on the ground immediately following a crisis. To find open shelters, emergency supplies and feeding sites, people should utilize the American Red Cross Emergency App or text “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999.

The Red Cross coordinates with local partners to provide immediate caseworkers who help families replace emergency prescription medications, secure temporary lodging and map out their first few weeks of recovery.

Prevent the spread of disease

Following a natural disaster, there’s a possibility of injuries. Even minor cuts and scrapes exposed to debris or contaminated water can turn into something serious. To help avoid the spread of bacteria and other illnesses following a disaster, keep in mind:

— Clean any cuts or scrapes with rubbing alcohol or peroxide, and cover with a bandage

— Do not consume tap water until it’s been boiled or the drinking water has been deemed safe and not contaminated

— Continue to take necessary medications to avoid health issues

— Keep hands clean and practice proper hygiene

— Avoiding eating spoiled foods by storing at proper temperatures; if the power is out, use a backup generator or alternate cooling source

[READ: Food Safety 101: How to Protect Yourself Against Foodborne Illness]

Track your mental health

Storms and natural disasters can create anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder. Whether it’s awaiting updates regarding an impending storm or aftershocks in an earthquake scenario, it’s important to monitor your mental health.

Be alert of the following signs:

— Eating too much or too little

— Trouble sleeping

— Unexplained headaches or digestive issues

— Urge to isolate

— Constantly feeling on edge

— Suffering from intrusive thoughts

If you or your loved ones are experiencing any of the symptoms above, resist the urge to go it alone. Survivors are advised to reach out to family, friends and others for support in dealing with the aftermath of a catastrophic storm — both logistically and emotionally.

[READ: How to Find the Right Mental Health Counselor for You]

Quick Reference Guide: Disasters Compared

Because natural disasters vary, averages are not indicative of every event. Environmental factors, human response and resources and accuracy of notification systems can impact the warning window and duration of natural disasters.

Disaster Warning window Duration Earthquakes Seconds to tens of seconds 10-30 seconds of primary shaking; aftershocks can occur intermittently for weeks or months Floods Minutes (flash floods) to several days (river/snowmelt floods) Flash floods usually recede within 3-6 hours; river or coastal flooding can persist for weeks Hurricanes Watches issued 48 hours prior, tracking available 5-7 days in advance Over the ocean, the storm can last for more than two weeks; dissipates within a few days of making landfall Severe winter storms 12 to 48 hours of advanced warning Anywhere from 12-24 hours for a localized area; major systems can lock down regions for days Tornadoes 97% of dangerous tornadoes (E3-E5) are preceded by a warning, averaging 16 minutes notice 5-10 minutes per tornado Wildfires Highly unpredictable; seconds to hours based on the 30-30-30 rule: 1. Temperatures 86 degrees or higher 2. Relative humidity 30% or lower 3. Wind speed 19 mph or greater Days to months, dictated by fuel load, wind speeds and containment resources

Bottom Line

Household preparedness is the best way to mitigate harms and dangers caused by natural disasters. Having a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit designed for disasters specific to your area of residence can be the difference between a quick recovery and a prolonged struggle, injury or death after the event of a natural disaster.

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How to Prepare for a Natural Disaster: Ultimate Survival Guide originally appeared on usnews.com