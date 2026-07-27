How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/27/2026

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street and oil prices fell after the U.S. and Iran paused their…

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street and oil prices fell after the U.S. and Iran paused their attacks while work resumed on restarting negotiations to end their war.

The S&P 500 ended barely changed Monday, up less than 0.1%. The index is coming off two straight weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 5% drop in AI chip giant Nvidia.

After shooting as high as $102 a barrel last week, Brent crude fell 6.3% to settle at $85.87 per barrel. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.20 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,413.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 262.83 points, or 0.5%, to 52,210.08.

The Nasdaq composite fell 43.74 points, or 0.2%, to 24,932.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.04 points, or 0.6%, to 2,948.03

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 567.68 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 4,146.79 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,690.09 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 466.13 points, or 18.8%.

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