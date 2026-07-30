Hilton Grand Vacations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

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