Highwoods Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had funds from operations of $100.7 million, or 90 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $93.5 million, or 85 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period.

Highwoods Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $3.46 to $3.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.