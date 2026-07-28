Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $19 million.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

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