Healthcare Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $143.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $43.5 million, or 13 cents per share.

The medical office building real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $281.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $270.6 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HR

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