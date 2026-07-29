Hawthorn: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The Jefferson City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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