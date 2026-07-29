Hawkins: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.3 million.…

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.3 million.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $315.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN

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