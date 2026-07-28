Hanover Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $191.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $5.38. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $5.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.88 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.72 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

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