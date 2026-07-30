Grid Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $112 million to $114 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $465 million.

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