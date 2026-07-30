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Granite Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 7:01 AM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $278.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GVA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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