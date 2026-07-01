Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1 cent at $4.14 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 3.5 cents at $5.77 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 0.25 cent at $2.64 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.57 cent at $2.43 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.75 cent at $3.65 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.5 cent at $.94 a pound.

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