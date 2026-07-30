Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.48 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 0.75 cent at $6.60 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1 cents at $3.14 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $11.78 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.9 cent at $2.29 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.25 cents at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.2 cent at $1.00 a pound.

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