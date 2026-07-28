Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 6.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 6.75 cents at $4.59 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 3.25 cents at $6.65 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.15 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 1 cents at $12.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.63 cents at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 3 cents at $3.43 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.37 cent at $1.03 a pound.

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