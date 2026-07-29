Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 10.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 10.75 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 6.75 cents at $6.60 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 5.5 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 36.5 cents at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.28 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.12 cents at $3.45 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 2.1 cents at $1.01 a pound.

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