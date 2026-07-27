Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 8 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 8 cents at $4.51 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 22.75 cents at $6.58 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 11.75 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 34.25 cents at $12.06 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.92 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.4 cents at $3.37 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.52 cent at $1.03 a pound.

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