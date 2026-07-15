Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.38 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 1 cent at $6.44 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 3.25 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 1.75 cents at $11.91 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.5 cent at $3.49 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.08 cent at $.95 a pound.

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