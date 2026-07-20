Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 4.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 4.75 cents at $6.88 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.5 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 5.5 cents at $12.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.2 cent at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.32 cent at $1.02 a pound.

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