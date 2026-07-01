Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 8.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 8.5 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 15.5 cents at $5.93 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.75 cent at $2.69 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 11.5 cents at $11.27 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 1.12 cents at $2.42 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.15 cents at $3.64 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.38 cent at $.93 a pound.

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