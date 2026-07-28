Glaxo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $583.6 million. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $583.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $11.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.77 billion.

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