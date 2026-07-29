Glaukos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.4…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.6 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS

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