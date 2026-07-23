Gentherm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.4 million. On…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $416.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.3 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THRM

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